Apple pie is the epitome of American desserts. Unless, of course, it's a French apple pie. France is known for delectable desserts and sweets like macarons and eclairs, and a classic French apple pie, also known as a tarte Tatin, is just as decadent. But what sets it apart from its American counterpart? If you don't know what the difference is, you aren't alone.

Like Costco's Kirkland vodka, the French and American versions of this baked treat are the same, but different. Ultimately, they are both types of apple pie, but the difference lies in their structure. A traditional American apple pie starts with a buttery, flaky pie crust filled with a mixture of sweet and tart apples and spices. The top can be left exposed or covered with another layer of pie crust that can be a decorative expression of the baker's creativity.

A tarte Tatin, on the other hand, is generally prepared as an upside-down treat with no crust on the bottom. It only has crust on top. Once baked and cooled, it's flipped over so the caramelized apples inside are the star of the show. And unlike an American apple pie that features a delicate blend of spiced apples, a tarte Tatin doesn't rely on a spice profile to complement the apples. Instead, it lets the flavor of the apple filling, which is a combination of apples, butter, and sugar, and the rich caramel sauce that develops while it bakes, do all the talking.