What You Need To Know About Costco's Flower Delivery Service Before Ordering

Costco is the go-to for getting bulk loads of items for a decent price, which is why it should be high on your list when you're planning an event like a wedding or other special occasion. The big box store has an impressive selection of online flowers and decor that can be ordered online, but there are a few delivery details to know before you click add to cart.

Keep in mind, Costco has enough on offer to outfit a whole wedding, including runners, rose petals, and packages that include bouquets for the whole wedding party plus centerpieces. Add some of the alcohol options from Costco's Kirkland Signature and your wedding planning is nearly done. Costco also has sections on its website devoted to birthday flowers, sympathy flowers, and get well flowers, all of which makes picking out the right type of floral arrangements for a specific event extremely easy. There's also a section for discounts on flowers and gift baskets if you're looking to get the best deal possible.

Just as there are many different flower products to choose from at Costco, there are options when it comes to ordering, shipping, and delivering. For those last minute bouquets, Costco has same-day delivery. It can even deliver as fast as an hour sometimes. However, quick delivery is not always guaranteed, so watch out if you want a delivery to happen late afternoon or close to a weekend. And forget about it during a busy time period like Mother's Day or Valentine's Day.