What You Need To Know About Costco's Flower Delivery Service Before Ordering
Costco is the go-to for getting bulk loads of items for a decent price, which is why it should be high on your list when you're planning an event like a wedding or other special occasion. The big box store has an impressive selection of online flowers and decor that can be ordered online, but there are a few delivery details to know before you click add to cart.
Keep in mind, Costco has enough on offer to outfit a whole wedding, including runners, rose petals, and packages that include bouquets for the whole wedding party plus centerpieces. Add some of the alcohol options from Costco's Kirkland Signature and your wedding planning is nearly done. Costco also has sections on its website devoted to birthday flowers, sympathy flowers, and get well flowers, all of which makes picking out the right type of floral arrangements for a specific event extremely easy. There's also a section for discounts on flowers and gift baskets if you're looking to get the best deal possible.
Just as there are many different flower products to choose from at Costco, there are options when it comes to ordering, shipping, and delivering. For those last minute bouquets, Costco has same-day delivery. It can even deliver as fast as an hour sometimes. However, quick delivery is not always guaranteed, so watch out if you want a delivery to happen late afternoon or close to a weekend. And forget about it during a busy time period like Mother's Day or Valentine's Day.
Important deadlines for ordering Costco flowers
Just as ordering a cake at Costco isn't as simple as you might think, there are limitations on flower delivery to be aware of. Costco will attempt to deliver your floral order by the end of the day on your preferred arrival date, but there's a chance your order will arrive one day before or after your selected date. The arrival date of fresh flowers depends, in part, on the availability of the farm Costco sources from. Also, delivery is not offered all week long. You can only get flowers delivered Tuesday through Friday due to their perishable nature. Which is to say, Costco is not an option for a weekend flower delivery.
When it comes to a large event like a wedding, you'll want to plan ahead. The wedding package should be pre-ordered months ahead, though Costco doesn't specify exactly how far in advance. Also, there's a tight timeframe if you change your mind on the colors or package. Cancellations or any type of changes have to be made within 48 hours of when you initially place the order. Just as there's a way to keep Costco cookies fresher for longer, there are ways to keep flowers fresh so when in doubt, order ahead of time. Although Costco flowers can be a great deal, ordering requires careful planning and some level of flexibility on the exact date or hour of delivery which may not make it the best option for all occasions.