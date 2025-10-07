This Common BBQ Myth Is Ruining Your Results

Both barbecue, the culinary category, and barbecuing, the act of joining meat with flame, are steeped in myth, legend, and a little bit of superstition. Many folks have some novel old sauce addition or unexpected protein tenderizing technique passed down through generations that's more rooted in family lore than actual food science, but still does the trick every time. Then there are the actual common grilling mistakes that could be doing you a disservice when the fire flicks the grates. So Chowhound smoked out a few truths with Patrick Klaiber, business partner and lead pitmaster at Riot BBQ in Denver, Colorado.

While "low and slow" could, generally, serve as barbecue's battle cry, slow does not necessarily mean slowest, to start. Contrary to popular opinion (and catchphrase), the longest cooking times just don't always net the best meats. Klaiber tells Chowhound exclusively, "This often leads to overcooked, overly smoky meat. It is not necessary to cook a slab of ribs for 8 hours when it can be done in 5 or 6 hours, or smoke a brisket for 18 hours when it can be done in 12 or 13 hours." Even the latter truncated time is still half a darn day, so why gild the lily — or, as the case may be, overheat the beef?