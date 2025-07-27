The Common Grilling Mistake That's Sabotaging Your Cookout

There's nothing quite like a cookout that brings people together, its festive spirit giving a sense of community over delicious shared meals. Add ice-cold beers to the equation and you've really got yourself a party. But it's all fun and games until you make the grilling mistake that sabotages your cookout: overcrowding.

Chowhound exclusively spoke with Robbie Shoults — celebrity chef, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898 — to tell us all about it. Shoults advises cooking in smaller batches rather than attempting to speed up the process by placing everything together on the grill, as overcrowding can have the opposite effect — and even worse, you might not be able to achieve a beautiful sear that you'd want to get out of the process.

Shoults even mentions, "You can also create direct and indirect heat zones on your grill. Sear on the hot side and then move to the cooler side to finish," which will give you a streamlined system, a tip that instantly shifts your grilling skills from beginner to master. If you have a lot of ingredients to prepare, it's best to invest in another grill for faster cooking times. Another helpful BBQing tip from Shoults is to cook the meat before the veggies to give leafy greens added flavor, while keeping in mind to grill in batches.