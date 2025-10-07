Don't Be Fooled: Avoid Buying This Useless Kitchen Gadget

Although we are fans of some single-purpose kitchen tools like the inimitable salad spinner, those stamps of approval are few and far between. For every terrific device that'll dry your produce like no other, there's a high-end pot filler that isn't worth its exorbitant price point. Another one we love to loathe is the surprisingly cheap, yet completely unnecessary herb stripper.

This tool is right up there with banana slicers among the kitchen gadgets destined for clogging up the junk drawer. Their intended purpose is right there in the name: to liberate your cilantro, oregano, or parsley leaves from their stems via variously sized rings stamped into a handheld piece of metal or plastic. Now, some might work just fine, but plenty others are best left to the analog days of late night television commercials. Plus, you probably already have some de facto herb strippers that don't demand extra shipping and handling.