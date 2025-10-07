BBQing In Winter? Here's What You Have To Keep In Mind

Barbecueing, like golf, surfing, and frozen cocktails, just takes a little more dedication in the colder months. As much as one might wish to deny it, the weather will affect your barbecue grill's performance. Only the bravest among us stretch these spring and summertime activities clear through the whole year. Leave it to the pros to know just how to approximate fun in the sun even on relentlessly gray days. Chowhound warmed up with Patrick Klaiber, business partner and lead pitmaster at Denver's Riot BBQ, for a few sparks of knowledge to keep your grill aglow until the next thaw.

One key to cold weather grilling success is — you guessed it — temperature regulation. "It's always important to preheat your smoker, but it's even more important in the winter," Klaiber says. "I suggest giving your smoker an extra hour or so to come up to temperature." Klaiber also shared his preheating formula with Chowhound. He advised backyard cooks light their fire a whole two hours before they're ready to introduce the protein. You might also want to tick the Fahrenheit up by 5 or 10 degrees. "You can always adjust the temperature mid-cook if it seems to be cooking too quickly," Klaiber says.