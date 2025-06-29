Here's How The Temperature Outside Affects Your BBQ Grill

Unlike an oven programmable to the degree or a stovetop with a sensitive temperature range, grilling comes with a more indeterminate nature. Especially when cooking on a natural fuel source like charcoal or hardwood lump, there's only so much control over the resultant fire. And streamlining the ideal heat source only feels more confusing with external elements involved.

For instance, say you're considering grilling amidst cold weather. To account for the lower temperatures, take note that you'll need an extra five or so minutes of preheat time, regardless of the cooking vessel. Furthermore, the ambient temperature influences the amount of fuel, so account for needing more wood, coals, or gas. And you'll need to stock up on even more fire source in the wind — especially if using embers. In fact, if the gusts are too heavy, you may not even be able to start your grill altogether.

Meanwhile, in the hot summer sun, BBQing takes on a contrasting form. If your setup is out under intense UV rays, then expect foods to start sizzling considerably quicker. Plus, low and slow preparations like smoking could have unexpected deviations in temperature. But as long as you keep a tab on the details, you can start grilling like a master, no matter the weather involved.