The Important Distinction Between Cheese Curds And Mozzarella Sticks That No One Talks About

"Two fried cheeses, both alike in tastiness, on an extensive menu where we plan our meals." Okay, okay, so choosing between fried cheese curds and mozzarella sticks may not be as romantic as Shakespeare makes it out to be in "Romeo and Juliet." Still, the task of choosing between these two fried cheese dishes can be quite dramatic, if not confusing. After all, how different can two fried cheeses be? Both dishes, at their most basic level, consist of small pieces of cheese that are battered or breaded and then fried. Both are served with an accompanying dipping sauce and have a gooey, soft center. However, there are some key distinctions between these two dishes. Perhaps the biggest of which is the type of cheese used as their base.

Let's start with curds. While cheese curds are a form of fresh cheese, they are also a byproduct of the cheddar-making process. Essentially, they are curds of cheddar cheese that haven't been "cheddared" (a process that involves cutting curds into small pieces and then pressing them into a stack of sheets that press together to expel moisture). Meanwhile, mozzarella is a type of fresh cheese that's processed past the curd phase. Typically the whey is drained from mozzarella curds using a sieve or cheese cloth. Then, it's stretched out to form that signature, stringy, smooth texture.