What Makes String Cheese So Stringy?

No cheese is as easily snackable as string cheese, so it's nice to know that it doesn't get its characteristic pull-apart texture from artificial additives. Quite the contrary, the original string cheese, which is still popular today, is made from the same ingredients as fresh mozzarella and is, therefore, 100% pure cheese. However, while you can make fresh mozzarella at home with just milk and vinegar, making string cheese is more complicated.

It is essentially low-moisture mozzarella, which is processed differently while still fresh in order to give it that stringy texture. By pulling fresh mozzarella cheese into ropes, the casein proteins in string cheese align in such a way that the cheese becomes stringy. This technique of pulling mozzarella initially started from the need for making smaller units of mozzarella for consumers, so Frank Baker, the cheesemaker credited with making string cheese, started pulling mozzarella into ropes and then portioning it into smaller pieces.

Stringiness isn't exclusively a string cheese property. However, most cheeses only get stringy once they are cooked. Cheeses melt differently, but their reason for turning stringy is always due to their casein proteins clumping together. The same stands for string cheese. As it is repeatedly pulled into ropes, its proteins line up more stringently, which is why it comes apart in such straight lines.