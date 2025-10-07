This Creamy Southern Topping Is Begging To Be Put On Your Nachos
Every once in a while, you likely crave some "struggle" nachos. You know the ones, a pile of tortilla chips, covered in whatever shredded cheese is sitting in your refrigerator's deli drawer, microwaved til melty, then topped with salsa. Even if you tend to be a bit fancier, throwing on shredded beef, grilled chicken, or chorizo along with fresh cilantro, sour cream, and grilled onions, there may be a topping you've neglected until now. Pimento cheese, a Southern standby, is the creamy topping and dip that's begging to be put on your nachos.
For the unfamiliar, pimento cheese is a thick spread made from the combination of sharp shredded cheddar cheese, mayonnaise (Duke's is the favorite for many), cream cheese, and chopped sweet pimento peppers. The ratios differ from chef to chef and home cook to home cook, but the combination of creamy, salty, tangy, and sweet makes for a killer dip or spread on just about anything.
Making your own pimento cheese nachos
Creating your own pimento cheese-topped nachos couldn't be easier. First, you can make good pimento cheese if you avoid the mistake of convenience. Don't buy pre-shredded. Grate it yourself.
Once you've got your Southern spread in hand, you can heat it with a little half and half, or you can simply dollop it onto the tortilla chips before you microwave or bake them. Make sure you use the correct nacho ratio to guarantee each chip gets cheese and flavor. The pimento cheese will melt and spread, creating a rich sauce that's a step up from the usual shredded or melted queso. A good sheet pan technique will make sure the chips stay perfectly crispy.
Consider pairing your pimento cheese with brisket (store-bought or homemade) or pickled jalapeños and chorizo. You could even make your own chili as a topping and combine the two.