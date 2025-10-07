This Creamy Southern Topping Is Begging To Be Put On Your Nachos

Every once in a while, you likely crave some "struggle" nachos. You know the ones, a pile of tortilla chips, covered in whatever shredded cheese is sitting in your refrigerator's deli drawer, microwaved til melty, then topped with salsa. Even if you tend to be a bit fancier, throwing on shredded beef, grilled chicken, or chorizo along with fresh cilantro, sour cream, and grilled onions, there may be a topping you've neglected until now. Pimento cheese, a Southern standby, is the creamy topping and dip that's begging to be put on your nachos.

For the unfamiliar, pimento cheese is a thick spread made from the combination of sharp shredded cheddar cheese, mayonnaise (Duke's is the favorite for many), cream cheese, and chopped sweet pimento peppers. The ratios differ from chef to chef and home cook to home cook, but the combination of creamy, salty, tangy, and sweet makes for a killer dip or spread on just about anything.