How Ripeness Affects An Apple's Taste, Texture And Juiciness

Have you ever bitten into an apple only to be instantly disappointed by its notable lack of flavor and an unpleasantly mealy texture? It's likely an experience we've all endured at some point, and possibly to the extent of being scarred enough to stave off apples. On the other hand, you may have also taken a bite of a perfectly crispy, juicy, and sweet apple that will have you buying them by the dozen during peak apple season. The ripeness of an apple is the key factor that influences its taste, texture, and juiciness, but all the important details are happening under the skin.

Zooming into a microscopic level, apples are composed of individual cells, and during the fruit's optimum ripeness, the cells are extremely taut from the outward pressure from the moisture that builds up against the cell walls. This is what is responsible for the satisfying crunch and burst of juicy goodness when you bite into a ripe apple. Overripe and underripe apples lack that suitable level of moisture, and can be soft and mealy. Overripe apples have lost their moisture and the cells of underripe apples completely developed.

If you're able to source them, tree-ripened apples are the best as they develop all the necessary sugars for maximum flavor. But if store-bought apples are what's available to you, make sure you pick apples that are firm without soft spots, heavy for their size, and are free from significant bruising.