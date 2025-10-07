What Anthony Bourdain Ate To Call This Roman Restaurant's Food 'Completely Awesome'

That Anthony Bourdain had a soft spot for Italy and its cuisine, is no surprise, and of course, the city of Rome was no exception to his love. In one episode of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain was seen stopping into a family-run restaurant tucked into a quiet neighborhood called Osteria dal 1931. This place has been open since 1931, and walking into it feels like stepping back in time, an unfussy menu full of Roman staples and seasonal surprises with no tourists in sight.

Bourdain started with a simple antipasto — prosciutto and artichoke hearts. To the unfamiliar, artichokes could be easily dismissed, but to Romans, artichokes are way more than just a vegetable or a side. The city has built entire seasons around celebrating them, from carciofi alla giudia (where they are fried whole until golden and crispy) to braised carciofi alla romana (cooked down with mint and garlic), so it made sense that his meal opened with this classic ingredient, prepared as simply as possible. His "primo piatto," or first course, was what looked like spinach ravioli topped in a creamy sauce, which he described as "beautiful" and "completely awesome." And between bites of pasta, he sipped from a bottle of Chianti, in true Roman style.

Having grown up in Rome myself, I can confirm Osteria dal 1931 has earned this reputation. While it may not pop up on lists of what to eat with just 24 hours in Rome, it has a much more understated appeal, a place where you could lose an afternoon over a plate of pasta. An osteria, after all, was historically a place where locals gathered to drink wine, play cards and spend some time together.