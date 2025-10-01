The Edible Part Of A Squash Plant That's Often Overlooked

If "waste not want not" and minimizing your kitchen waste is your goal, you might want to start looking in unexpected places. We all know the basics like freezing veggies on the verge, and keeping leftovers visibly displayed in the fridge (an awesome fridge hack that prevents food waste). But, what about also making use of commonly tossed parts of plants, like by eating the leaves of your summer or winter squash plants?

If growing your own veggie garden, you can get a whole lot more meal mileage out of your squash plants, says Greg Lauro, culinary relations manager at Rethink (@rethinkfood on Instagram). Most recipes focus on the fruit itself — be it summer squash or zucchini, or winter squashes like acorn or butternut — but the leaves, too, are fair game, so don't toss out 90% of the plant when the squash are done producing. Cook up the leaves as a delicious, resourceful new green to enjoy.

The produce selection we're presented at the grocery store represent very few of the vast world of veggie options. And squash leaves are just one such example of a plant part that's 100% edible and delicious, but not typically on any menu — at restaurants or our homes. It's time to change that though, argues Lauro — and we're convinced.