Swap Your Pasta For Deli Meat And Make A High-Protein Lasagna You'll Love

If you're going the keto route or just looking for a high-protein, low-carb lasagna, you'll need to start with the sauce. For a jarred sauce, check the label to make sure there isn't too much added sugar. Rao's Homemade Keto-Friendly Marinara Sauce is a good, affordable choice, and will mix beautifully — full of flavor, but not overpowering.

For the deli meat, sliced chicken, turkey, ham, or even roast beef are all great. If you want a flavor that's more neutral and lets the other ingredients shine, a regular chicken or turkey may be the way to go. But if you want to add some extra flavor, you can try a smoked turkey or salty ham. Because the pasta won't be there to soak up liquid, you'll want to use a low-moisture mozzarella. Similarly, there is a béchamel vs. ricotta debate when making lasagna. A properly thick béchamel can keep excess moisture in check, or you can drain the ricotta before assembling your lasagna.

Browned ground beef or Italian sausage (or a combination of the two) can also work well in this lasagna, just be sure they're properly drained or patted dry with a paper towel, so the oil doesn't pool as you cook. Once everything is assembled, you can cook the lasagna as you normally would — just be sure you have a solid cheese and sauce layer on top, so the deli meat doesn't dry out. But it's all pretty simple to get right, and you don't even have to wait for the pasta to soften. One taste of this high-protein dish, and you may never go back.