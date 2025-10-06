How Ever-Shrinking Soda Cans Get You To Buy More Stuff

This concept means that a parent may be willing to pay a premium for convenient one-per-child chip cans for an after-school play date, or young co-workers may be willing to do the same for mini cans of soda for a quick after-work happy hour. Consumers are left shelling out the same amount, or more, for the same exact product that is now offered in multiple sizes. Before you know it, you are buying various sizes of the same item for different situations — which can quickly eat into your budget.

One way to combat price pack architecture is to buy a larger size and use the product in different ways. With soft drinks, that may mean coming up with creative ways to use soda in your cooking, like as a meat tenderizer or a glaze, making the most of a larger, more economical size than you might have purchased simply to drink. Or, buying a regular-sized bag of chips, portioning out a few snacks (use a kitchen scale if you really want to watch those serving sizes), and then using the remaining chips for a creative breading or a Spanish tortilla. The bottom line is that by getting a bit creative, you can avoid the lure of specialty sizes that are constantly being thrust at you in the aisles or at checkout. Yet, we've got to admit, those tiny cans sure are tempting.