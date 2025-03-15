How To Order Pizza Hut Breadsticks That Are Vegan-Friendly

Finding dairy-free food at a pizza place can feel like finding a needle in a haystack, as so many products contain parmesan, mozzarella, or egg. Thus, none of these establishments made it into our list of the most vegan-friendly fast food restaurants. However, that doesn't mean you can't find anything on the menu — one fast food pizza chain has breadsticks that can easily be ordered vegan.

Pizza Hut's breadsticks don't contain any animal products, but come with parmesan on top when ordered. To get them vegan, you can request the staff to prepare your order without cheese. Get all the yummy pizza flavors dairy-free by getting a side of marinara or buffalo dipping sauce, neither of which contain animal products. The barbecue dipping sauce also doesn't have any milk or eggs, but honey and caramel are listed in the ingredients, meaning it might not be compatible with all plant-based diets.