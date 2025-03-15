How To Order Pizza Hut Breadsticks That Are Vegan-Friendly
Finding dairy-free food at a pizza place can feel like finding a needle in a haystack, as so many products contain parmesan, mozzarella, or egg. Thus, none of these establishments made it into our list of the most vegan-friendly fast food restaurants. However, that doesn't mean you can't find anything on the menu — one fast food pizza chain has breadsticks that can easily be ordered vegan.
Pizza Hut's breadsticks don't contain any animal products, but come with parmesan on top when ordered. To get them vegan, you can request the staff to prepare your order without cheese. Get all the yummy pizza flavors dairy-free by getting a side of marinara or buffalo dipping sauce, neither of which contain animal products. The barbecue dipping sauce also doesn't have any milk or eggs, but honey and caramel are listed in the ingredients, meaning it might not be compatible with all plant-based diets.
Other pizza restaurants with vegan breadsticks
Pizza Hut isn't the only restaurant where you can order vegan breadsticks. Papa John's plain breadsticks are made without dairy and eggs, and the original and spicy garlic sauces have soybean oil instead of butter, giving you garlicky goodness with your breadsticks (or anything else). Olive Garden also has a vegan menu with its PETA-approved delicious unlimited breadsticks at the top. Finally, for a dessert-style breadstick, the cinnamon sticks at Jet's Pizza are made without dairy too.
While all these breadsticks and dips have vegan-friendly ingredient lists, that doesn't mean they are 100% safe for those with extreme dairy allergies. There's no guarantee these foods don't come into contact with animal products or are produced in vegan facilities. Most chain restaurants have a nutrition and allergen fact sheet on their website, so you can be informed on what menu item is right for you.