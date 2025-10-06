The Company That's Really Behind The Avocados From Mexico Brand

If you're like most people these days, you eat avocados, and you probably don't stop at just one or two annually. Thanks to rising global awareness of this quirky green fruit's many health benefits (and a hefty dose of increased marketing), avocado consumption has risen dramatically in recent years. You've probably heard that avocados are full of vitamins and the "good" kind of fat, and that Avocados from Mexico commercial jingle may sing through your brain every time you see a sticker saying the same thing at the grocery store. But on that note, does it matter if your avocados are really from Mexico? Who's behind the Avocados from Mexico brand anyway?

Though the stickers on the avocados at your local store may suggest Avocados from Mexico is a straightforward type of avocado brand, like Dole with bananas or Cuties with clementines, it's actually an international non-profit that works with numerous individuals and businesses. The organization was formed in 2013 as a joint venture by two different groups: APEAM and MHAIA. APEAM, or the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico, is an organization representing some 34,000 Mexican avocado growers, 54,000 orchards, and nearly 100 avocado packing houses, while MHAIA (standing for the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association) represents avocado importers in the United States. Regardless, when you see Avocados from Mexico on a label, you can rest assured that, yes, those avocados really did come from Mexico!