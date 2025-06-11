The '90s Introduced America To Guacamole — The Avocado Crush That Came Before Toast

While it might seem hard to imagine these days, there was a time when guacamole wasn't the most popular dip in the America. These days, guacamole is an expectation more than it is a delicacy. Whether we're talking about the prepackaged tubs on the shelf at the grocery store, the dollop on your burrito bowl, or the classic molcajete full of the good stuff that you order at your local Mexican restaurant, guac is everywhere. So, what drove this burgeoning obsession with avocados in the United States? As it turns out, it has to do with more than just marketing campaigns and viral internet sensations. The real cause of the avocado boom in the U.S. can be chalked up in large part to the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, which went into effect on January 1, 1994.

Now, avocados were not unknown in the United States prior to NAFTA. Recipes for dishes like avocado lime pie appeared in the 1960s, and seafood-stuffed "alligator pears" (a distinctly Southern name for avocados) date back to the 1930s in Louisiana. But before NAFTA, U.S. consumers had to rely on avocados that were either locally grown or imported from one of the smaller avocado-producing nations. You see, from 1914 to 1993, there was actually a ban on the import of Mexican avocados, meant to prevent the spread of the avocado seed weevil into U.S. crops. NAFTA put an end to that restriction and opened the borders to those favorite Mexican fruits.