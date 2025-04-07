What Sets Mexican Avocados Apart From Other Varieties?
We often associate avocados with Mexico, thanks in part to its crucial role in guacamole (which is pretty simple to upgrade). These days, though, avocados also thrive in California, the rest of Latin America, and other parts of the world. Yet Mexico is still the top producer. According to data from Mexico's Agri-Food and Fisheries Information System (SIAP), 2.7 million tons were grown in 2023 (per the USDA). Of that, more than half was exported, with 81% of those exports coming to the United States. What makes these verdant orbs from south of the border so in demand?
First, the sheer volume mentioned above makes them relatively affordable and widely available most of the year. Ron Campbell, executive director of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association, told ValleyCentral.com that an estimated 80% of avocados consumed in the United States are harvested in Mexico. That's not likely to change. While acreage for avocados has increased in Mexico, it's been decreasing overall in California since 2009.
The there's the flavor and oil content. Notably, fans say Mexican avocados have a creamier flesh (a deep, dark-green color is key when picking the right ones at the grocery store). Many chefs also prefer the creamy flesh of Mexican avocados, saying it's better than those from other locations, but not everyone. "Comparing Mexican vs. California is like comparing a Granny Smith to a Fuji," said Rick Dobbs, bartender and managing partner for No Plan B Hospitality Group, in an exclusive talk with Chowhound. "They're pretty different. I personally prefer California ones ... I like how firm and nutty they are. The Mexican ones are super creamy and rich." He also noted that the two types are immediately identifiable in a blind taste test.
Avocados got their start in Central America
Avocados first appeared in Central America, collected by humans as long as 11,000 years ago, and cultivated in Mexico at least 7,000 years ago. Recent research found early cultivation efforts in what is now Honduras starting about 7,500 years ago. While there are more than 500 varieties of avocados, the Hass is by far the most dominant in grocery stores. Those prehistoric roots led to ideal growing conditions in Mexico, a distinct advantage. It also (usually) means cheaper avocados at a larger scale.
"Mexico does some things real well," said Joe Hargrave, founder and CEO of Tacolicious, a mini-chain of Mexican restaurants in the Bay Area, in an exclusive chat with Chowhound. "They grow avocados nicely," he added. Since he serves mountains of fresh guacamole, Hargrave says quantity and price are major concerns. He loves California avocados, but "the problem is they are almost double the price."
Of course, price can vary wildly due to poor harvests, tariff wars, and other government interventions (the U.S. government temporarily suspended Mexican avocado imports in 2022). Could more expensive Mexican avocados mean success for other producers? Possibly, though California is limited by acreage, while countries like Peru sacrifice freshness to lengthy shipping times. Meanwhile, grab some Mexican avocados, and if they're not ready to turn into guac yet, ripen avocados faster with a paper bag and some fruit.