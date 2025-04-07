What Sets Mexican Avocados Apart From Other Varieties?

We often associate avocados with Mexico, thanks in part to its crucial role in guacamole (which is pretty simple to upgrade). These days, though, avocados also thrive in California, the rest of Latin America, and other parts of the world. Yet Mexico is still the top producer. According to data from Mexico's Agri-Food and Fisheries Information System (SIAP), 2.7 million tons were grown in 2023 (per the USDA). Of that, more than half was exported, with 81% of those exports coming to the United States. What makes these verdant orbs from south of the border so in demand?

First, the sheer volume mentioned above makes them relatively affordable and widely available most of the year. Ron Campbell, executive director of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association, told ValleyCentral.com that an estimated 80% of avocados consumed in the United States are harvested in Mexico. That's not likely to change. While acreage for avocados has increased in Mexico, it's been decreasing overall in California since 2009.

The there's the flavor and oil content. Notably, fans say Mexican avocados have a creamier flesh (a deep, dark-green color is key when picking the right ones at the grocery store). Many chefs also prefer the creamy flesh of Mexican avocados, saying it's better than those from other locations, but not everyone. "Comparing Mexican vs. California is like comparing a Granny Smith to a Fuji," said Rick Dobbs, bartender and managing partner for No Plan B Hospitality Group, in an exclusive talk with Chowhound. "They're pretty different. I personally prefer California ones ... I like how firm and nutty they are. The Mexican ones are super creamy and rich." He also noted that the two types are immediately identifiable in a blind taste test.