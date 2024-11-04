How Many Avocados You'll Need To Make Guacamole For A Crowd
Guacamole is a party favorite, and fortunately, it is quite easy to make for large groups. There are many ways to serve the dish. The salty crunchiness of tortilla chips pairs perfectly with the fresh flavors and creamy texture of the smashed avocado. You can also dish it out with mini toast crackers or a smattering of vegetables. But how you serve it is the easy part. The hard part for most hosts is determining how much guacamole to make. However, no matter the size of your party, there is an easy trick to figuring out how many avocados you need to make the proper amount of guacamole.
To make guacamole for a crowd, note that each person usually requires about half an avocado. That means one avocado feeds two people. So if you're hosting a party of four guests, use two avocados. And if you have a party of 20 guests, use 10 avocados. It is as simple as that!
How to make guacamole for a party
When you're making guacamole for a party, you can't just whip up a batch the way you would for an afternoon snack. Avocados are an extremely sensitive fruit. Their green flesh browns easily once exposed to the air as a result of oxidation. Thankfully, there are ways to stop or slow down the browning process, such as adding a splash of lemon or lime juice to your guacamole since acidity slows the oxidation process. You should also avoid using certain utensils since metal knives can spoil your avocados and the resulting guac.
And lifting some tried-and-true storage tips from restaurants that regularly prepare guacamole in bulk is a must. For instance, you can store your guacamole like Chipotle. Just place it into a container with an airtight lid and put a couple of layers of plastic wrap directly on top of the dip. Then seal the lid and place the guacamole container in an ice bath before putting the whole setup into the fridge until you're ready to serve it. It takes up a lot more room, but your guac will stay fresh, even if you make it the night before.