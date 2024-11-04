How Many Avocados You'll Need To Make Guacamole For A Crowd

Guacamole is a party favorite, and fortunately, it is quite easy to make for large groups. There are many ways to serve the dish. The salty crunchiness of tortilla chips pairs perfectly with the fresh flavors and creamy texture of the smashed avocado. You can also dish it out with mini toast crackers or a smattering of vegetables. But how you serve it is the easy part. The hard part for most hosts is determining how much guacamole to make. However, no matter the size of your party, there is an easy trick to figuring out how many avocados you need to make the proper amount of guacamole.

To make guacamole for a crowd, note that each person usually requires about half an avocado. That means one avocado feeds two people. So if you're hosting a party of four guests, use two avocados. And if you have a party of 20 guests, use 10 avocados. It is as simple as that!