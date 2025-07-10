This Hack For Scoring A Cheaper Latte At Starbucks Is Perfect For Espresso Lovers

Heading to Starbucks for an afternoon pick-me-up is always a nice little treat, but these seemingly small luxuries add up fast. You don't even need to stop at the coffee chain every day for this habit to quickly become costly — even just a few times a week can cost upwards of $30! But don't worry, we're not here to tell you to give up Starbucks, but rather to offer some advice for lowering your coffee spending so you can enjoy it without guilt. Starbucks has a lot of secrets, and this is just one of them: If you're a latte lover, here's what to order to reduce your order by around $2.

This hack is perfect for those who prefer a stronger iced coffee drink. So, if you love creamy, milky, and super sweet, another Starbucks ordering hack might work out better. Instead of ordering a standard iced latte, order an iced espresso. Next, add "a splash of milk" to the drink, whether regular or a non-dairy option (this add-in is free). This might be sufficient for your tastes, but you can always add syrup for a touch of sweetness too, which will cost $0.80. For a doppio iced espresso with added milk, this will only set you back $3.25, while a grande iced latte is $5.45.

If you're ordering the drink in person at the counter, there's a way to make this an even better deal — simply order the iced espresso, and go to the coffee counter to add as much milk as you desire and a few sugar packets, all for no additional cost.