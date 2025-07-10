This Hack For Scoring A Cheaper Latte At Starbucks Is Perfect For Espresso Lovers
Heading to Starbucks for an afternoon pick-me-up is always a nice little treat, but these seemingly small luxuries add up fast. You don't even need to stop at the coffee chain every day for this habit to quickly become costly — even just a few times a week can cost upwards of $30! But don't worry, we're not here to tell you to give up Starbucks, but rather to offer some advice for lowering your coffee spending so you can enjoy it without guilt. Starbucks has a lot of secrets, and this is just one of them: If you're a latte lover, here's what to order to reduce your order by around $2.
This hack is perfect for those who prefer a stronger iced coffee drink. So, if you love creamy, milky, and super sweet, another Starbucks ordering hack might work out better. Instead of ordering a standard iced latte, order an iced espresso. Next, add "a splash of milk" to the drink, whether regular or a non-dairy option (this add-in is free). This might be sufficient for your tastes, but you can always add syrup for a touch of sweetness too, which will cost $0.80. For a doppio iced espresso with added milk, this will only set you back $3.25, while a grande iced latte is $5.45.
If you're ordering the drink in person at the counter, there's a way to make this an even better deal — simply order the iced espresso, and go to the coffee counter to add as much milk as you desire and a few sugar packets, all for no additional cost.
Some considerations for this iced espresso hack
If you're wondering why there's such a significant price difference between the two drinks, the reality is that the ratios are quite different for these Starbucks iced coffee options. Naturally, a latte will always have more milk, while an espresso, whether it's served hot or over ice, is more coffee-forward. A doppio iced espresso has a total of two espresso shots, the same as a grande latte, but the flavor of the espresso comes through more. If you're accustomed to more milk, then this particular drink hack may leave you wanting more. Since you're selecting milk as an add-on, and it doesn't act as the base for the drink, the barista might not put in as much as you expect. This is especially true when you're ordering at the drive-thru or through the app because the amount of milk could be different each time.
There may also be more ice than you're used to. Since iced espresso is literally just ice and espresso, ice will be used to fill the cup up. You could order with light ice to have more room to add milk, but the ice serves the purpose of ensuring that the hot espresso doesn't completely melt the ice and turn the drink watery. And remember: If you don't get served the iced latte that you're used to, well, it's because you're not ordering an iced latte. Expect that this ordering hack might vary slightly each time, and it's really not the fault of the barista. At the end of the day, you're saving money and still have the ability to make a customizable drink.