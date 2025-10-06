The Beloved Frozen Burger Brand That Uses Just One Ingredient

There are few things better than a freshly grilled hamburger made from scratch. Still, who has time for that every time the burger cravings hit? If you're like many people, you may have a package of frozen burger patties in your freezer right now. Sure, they don't taste quite as good, but the idea of just throwing one in the oven — or, gasp, the microwave — after a busy day is reason enough to not care whether or not they're even full beef. It's true; many frozen patties aren't even made with all beef and often have other kinds of meat and ingredients swirled in. But what if you got to keep the convenience of a frozen burger and could still enjoy 100% beef? Enter the Bubba burger, the flagship product from Bubba Foods. The classic patties are all beef, specifically 100% USDA Choice Chuck.

Bubba burger patties are also advertised as having no fillers, by-products, or preservatives (which the ingredient labels on the packing also back up). According to the Bubba Foods website, all of the beef chuck is ground in-house and then formed into the brand's "perfectly irregular" trademarked patty shape. While you could try a simple way to make frozen burger patties at home (which may yield better results), Bubba patties are so straightforward that they might just be the next best substitute.