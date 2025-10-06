The Beloved Frozen Burger Brand That Uses Just One Ingredient
There are few things better than a freshly grilled hamburger made from scratch. Still, who has time for that every time the burger cravings hit? If you're like many people, you may have a package of frozen burger patties in your freezer right now. Sure, they don't taste quite as good, but the idea of just throwing one in the oven — or, gasp, the microwave — after a busy day is reason enough to not care whether or not they're even full beef. It's true; many frozen patties aren't even made with all beef and often have other kinds of meat and ingredients swirled in. But what if you got to keep the convenience of a frozen burger and could still enjoy 100% beef? Enter the Bubba burger, the flagship product from Bubba Foods. The classic patties are all beef, specifically 100% USDA Choice Chuck.
Bubba burger patties are also advertised as having no fillers, by-products, or preservatives (which the ingredient labels on the packing also back up). According to the Bubba Foods website, all of the beef chuck is ground in-house and then formed into the brand's "perfectly irregular" trademarked patty shape. While you could try a simple way to make frozen burger patties at home (which may yield better results), Bubba patties are so straightforward that they might just be the next best substitute.
Do all Bubba burgers contain 100% beef?
Founded by Walter "Bubba" Eaves in 1995, Bubba Foods actually makes multiple varieties of burgers as well as other kinds of frozen snacks. In addition to the classic burger, the brand offers flavored varieties and alternative styles, such as a smash burger (which is also made from 100% beef chuck), an angus burger, and an American wagyu beef burger. On top of these, there are quite a few varieties of flavored beef burgers, which do contain flavoring ingredients but all start out with all beef and no fillers. You can also always upgrade the frozen burger patties with your own seasonings to suit your tastes. Besides beef patties, the brand sells turkey, chicken, and veggie burgers, which just swap out the meat for other all-natural proteins and vegetables.
As far as Bubba's snacks go, they don't appear to be as focused on eschewing the preservatives and additives. They're limited to just two types of snack bites as of 2025, both of which contain some more questionable ingredients, like rib meat as a filler, various starches, and artificial coloring. So, the selection may not earn our love anytime soon, but they still may be worth checking out if you're a loyal Bubba burger fan.
Common ingredients in frozen burger patties
Learning why Bubba burger patties stand out may come as somewhat of a shock. After all, if these burger patties are noteworthy for being just meat, what on Earth is in other frozen patties on the market? It's true that their ingredient lists often go beyond just ground beef, but there's a reason for this. Unlike the fresh burgers you pat together yourself from supermarket ground beef, frozen patties are designed for consistency, convenience, and cost efficiency. As with many other items that prioritize ease, quality can often take a back seat.
Now, don't be alarmed just yet — the main component in most frozen patties is still typically beef. Other common ingredients are just pepper, garlic, and other seasonings for flavor. However, some brands may blend in fillers like soy, pork, or chicken to reduce cost or alter texture (though they won't have the "all-beef" label). And to help keep the patties from falling apart, companies sometimes mix in binders like soy protein, wheat gluten, or egg. Preservatives may also be used, as these are common in a lot of frozen foods. Still, there's a lot of variation between different brands. The best way to find out what's in yours is to just look up which foods at the grocery store are ultra-processed and read ingredient labels closely, preferably before you buy.