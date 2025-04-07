The Unique Way To Help You Avoid Buying Processed Foods At The Grocery Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ultra-processed foods have been a high health concern for most major health organizations. These foods are defined by the American Medical Association as "industrial creations made with little — if any — whole foods that often contain large amounts of added sugar and salt." Lacking nutritional value with large amounts of artificial ingredients, excessive consumption of processed foods can contribute to issues like diabetes and cardiovascular complications. If you're trying to avoid these red-flag ingredients in food at the grocery store, a group of scientists might've just found the solution.

TrueFood is the brainchild of researchers from Harvard Medical School, Mass General Brigham, and the Network Science Institute, who worked together to make an accessible information system for people to see what's in their food. The database was developed after the team conducted a study on groceries from major chains like Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods to identify ultra-processed ingredients. The best part is that it's a completely free resource for anyone to use! Just head to www.truefood.tech to try it for yourself.