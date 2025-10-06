Wait, Can You Actually Buy Longhorn Steakhouse Knives?

Longhorn Steakhouse is one of the biggest casual steak chains in the nation with hundreds of locations serving up an array of tasty beef cuts daily. The best Longhorn Steakhouse steaks (and the worst) come served with a nice, sturdy knife to cut through the meat. But did you know it's possible to have those same knives at home? Before you start getting any devious ideas, no, we're not talking about swiping one for yourself after your next steak dinner out (which would just be bad restaurant etiquette). It turns out the folks at Longhorn Steakhouse aren't coveting all the knives for themselves — they actually sell them to the public. At least, they do so on occasion.

For years now, Longhorn Steakhouse has offered gift sets of its steak knives around the December holiday season and other special times of the year like Father's Day (while supplies last). In 2018, the franchise also offered special commemorative "left-handed" knives in honor of International Left-Handers Day (it's unclear if these have been available in the years since).

Because these sets are sold in-store, availability varies between locations (Longhorn has stated on social media that some stores receive additional shipments to support demand). In any case, prices for the gift sets have jumped from $29.99 to $39.99 over the past decade, so if you're interested in snagging some, you might want to jump on them sooner rather than later if you spot them.