Wait, Can You Actually Buy Longhorn Steakhouse Knives?
Longhorn Steakhouse is one of the biggest casual steak chains in the nation with hundreds of locations serving up an array of tasty beef cuts daily. The best Longhorn Steakhouse steaks (and the worst) come served with a nice, sturdy knife to cut through the meat. But did you know it's possible to have those same knives at home? Before you start getting any devious ideas, no, we're not talking about swiping one for yourself after your next steak dinner out (which would just be bad restaurant etiquette). It turns out the folks at Longhorn Steakhouse aren't coveting all the knives for themselves — they actually sell them to the public. At least, they do so on occasion.
For years now, Longhorn Steakhouse has offered gift sets of its steak knives around the December holiday season and other special times of the year like Father's Day (while supplies last). In 2018, the franchise also offered special commemorative "left-handed" knives in honor of International Left-Handers Day (it's unclear if these have been available in the years since).
Because these sets are sold in-store, availability varies between locations (Longhorn has stated on social media that some stores receive additional shipments to support demand). In any case, prices for the gift sets have jumped from $29.99 to $39.99 over the past decade, so if you're interested in snagging some, you might want to jump on them sooner rather than later if you spot them.
What sets Longhorn Steakhouse knives apart
If you've ever enjoyed a steak at Longhorn Steakhouse, you're familiar with the hefty blade that comes with it. The knives here have a nice weight to them, standing up to the thickest steaks the restaurant has to offer no matter how well done you order your meal (even if most chefs agree this isn't the right way to order a steak). Needless to say, they're better than the knives that come with other silverware sets. They're also bigger and more durable than other restaurant steak knives — which, let's face it, can be super wobbly and dull depending on how old they are.
The chain's gift set steak knives look pretty much just like the ones you can dine with at the restaurant except they come freshly emblazoned with the Longhorn Steakhouse logo right on the blades (an image the dine-in versions typically lack). And since they're brand-new, they're not all scratched up or otherwise worn like the ones at the restaurant often are due to use by hundreds of diners past. And, objectively, they're a pretty neat gift too. The knives are sold four to a set and come in a special box that can be used for storage after they're opened.
How to get the best deal on knives from Longhorn Steakhouse
As noted, Longhorn Steakhouse typically doesn't sell its coveted steak knives year-round. So, when's the time to pounce? If you're seeking them out as a gift for a timely occasion, you'll need to check when your local restaurant features them as limited-time promotions or holiday gift items. Unsure if they're in stock? Most states have at least one Longhorn Steakhouse, so just give the nearest one a call. You can also look on the chain's socials for announcements, but calling and checking with your local spot will likely be more helpful.
That said, buying the knives directly from Longhorn Steakhouse may not be the cheapest way to get them. If you take a look online at buy-sell hubs like eBay, you should be able to find whole sets of Longhorn Steakhouse knives (and potentially comparable selections) at more affordable prices at any time of the year. As of 2025, the standard set of four Longhorn Steakhouse knives have been spotted selling for as little as $25 with individual knives running under $15. Sure, many of these will be used options so you'll have to review your options carefully, but if you're not under a particular time crunch, have missed Longhorn Steakhouse's usual knife-selling period, or you just don't care about your knives being brand-spanking new, buying from a third party can be a great way to save.