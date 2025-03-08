The Cheap Store-Brand Cheese That Tastes Just Like McDonald's

The United States is home to plenty of delicious regional fast-food chains, but no matter where you are, you can almost always find a McDonald's for a quick bite. If you're unsure or worried about what concerning fast-food ingredients are hiding in those burgers, though, then it's not a bad idea to try to recreate your favorite fast-food burgers at home. This way, you remain in control of exactly what goes into the dish while still getting those flavors you love. Next time you want to make your favorite McDonald's burger at home, reach for Walmart's Great Value brand cheese; many people say it tastes just like that melted cheese you find at the burger chain.

When you add cheese to any McDonald's burger, it's that melted, processed yellow American cheese with a distinct color and texture. Although McDonald's employees revealed on Reddit that the McDonald's cheese comes in bulk and its actual brand name remains unknown, rumor has it that Walmart's store brand, Great Value, makes a cheese that tastes and looks almost exactly the same. Even a former McDonald's chef admitted on TikTok that there is no flavor distinction between the two.