This Hole-In-The-Wall Texas Bar Boasts A Creative Menu Daiquiri Fans Will Love

Being that it's, you know, a bar, you can more or less just walk in. Reservations are neither required nor even accepted, but, like any popular spot, Voodoo Queen is as liable to become crowded at primetime as any, so visit a little earlier or get ready to make some new friends. Also remember to bring your designated driver, as there's a parking lot right on site, and, as we mentioned, those drinks are big.

Speaking of big drinks, you really should eat something. And Voodoo Queen's bill of fare (blended bananas notwithstanding) is ideally suited to imbibing. Plan to pair your french fries or tater tots with a rummy, botanical-packed East Side Witch Dr., or order a crispy fried chicken sandwich with your Fireball-forward, evocatively named Penus-Coladus. There's an abundance of more to try from there and, with tons more rums packed into a veritable rainbow of potables, they might just be able to make you a good old analog daiquiri, too.