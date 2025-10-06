This Hole-In-The-Wall Texas Bar Boasts A Creative Menu Daiquiri Fans Will Love
Daiquiris are among the most frequently misconstrued cocktails in creation. Pedants and purists will (accurately) explain that a real-deal daiquiri is simple, elegant, and pre-dates the frozen drinks that some might be more familiar with. But plenty of other good time guys and gals will throw those historic technicalities to the wind and christen things daiquiris based on inevitably evolving linguistics and what amounts to, essentially, vibes. Yes, we're talking about none other than the frosty, fruity or otherwise flavored, and often goofily titled tipples that also tend to make their way onto booze menus wherever fun occurs. Voodoo Queen Daiquiri Dive in Houston, which also happens to be the best bar of its kind in all of Texas, is one such locale.
Voodoo Queen first opened in 2013 and (after some operational hiccups) still serves lots of lively libations today. Its titular daiquiris are, as one might imagine, a major draw. Hand-blended beauties served in whopping 22-ounce cups include a mix made with two whole bananas and a few more concoctions that might get you a little closer to your optimal plant consumption with the added promise of a bit of tipsiness.
How to visit Voodoo Queen Daiquiri Dive
Being that it's, you know, a bar, you can more or less just walk in. Reservations are neither required nor even accepted, but, like any popular spot, Voodoo Queen is as liable to become crowded at primetime as any, so visit a little earlier or get ready to make some new friends. Also remember to bring your designated driver, as there's a parking lot right on site, and, as we mentioned, those drinks are big.
Speaking of big drinks, you really should eat something. And Voodoo Queen's bill of fare (blended bananas notwithstanding) is ideally suited to imbibing. Plan to pair your french fries or tater tots with a rummy, botanical-packed East Side Witch Dr., or order a crispy fried chicken sandwich with your Fireball-forward, evocatively named Penus-Coladus. There's an abundance of more to try from there and, with tons more rums packed into a veritable rainbow of potables, they might just be able to make you a good old analog daiquiri, too.