The Old School Cuban Cocktail That Pre-Dates The Frozen Drink You Might Be Used To

Utter the word "daiquiri" and beach umbrellas spontaneously bloom from the earth, the air becomes perfumed with the scent of sunscreen, and a blender starts whirling in the background. A real-deal daiquiri has little to do with the novelty beverages populating poolside social media posts, yet it's a drink so synonymous with frozen summertime imbibing (and frequently artificial flavors) that lovers of the ur-libation are often left out of the recipe. Instead, a true daiquiri a distinguished mix of rum, lime juice, and a little bit of sugar that's shaken and served in a cocktail glass.

We are typically wont to believe that many food and drink items existed in some form before being recorded and attributed to a single individual. However, plenty still end up with some purported provenance and the original daiquiri is no exception. The rummy combination, or at least its title, is frequently credited to an American engineer who was working in the Cuban village of Daiquirí in the late 1800s. The adaptations began shortly after the daiquiri was christened.