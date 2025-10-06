Do Cucumbers Grow Better On A Trellis Or In The Ground?

When you're already busy planning next year's summer garden, deciphering how and where to plant your favorite refreshing fruits and vegetables is all part of the process. If you're deciding whether your garden needs a trellis for planting cucumbers, Chowhound secured some expert advice to help you out. Sure enough, the owner and creator of Earth, Nails & Tails, Philip Longo, recommends growing cucumbers in a trellis over the ground for the best results.

According to Longo, a trellis saves valuable ground space by allowing plants to grow vertically. Since cucumbers spread out as they grow, their vines can quickly take over your yard and become tangled and unruly. He believes that giving these plants a reliable way to grow upward, as opposed to horizontally along the ground, is essential.

"[A trellis] promotes airflow to reduce disease, and it makes it easier to spot those cukes for harvesting!" says Longo. In fact, one of the best ways to minimize pests in your vegetable garden is to use a trellis, especially for cucumbers. While the ground may give your cucumbers too much shade and moisture, trellises provide space, light, and elevation. Before you buy or make your own trellis and start implementing this growing technique in your home garden, there are a few pointers you should learn in order to receive a bountiful harvest by next summer.