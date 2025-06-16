What Is A Trellis And Does Your Vegetable Garden Need One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have gardening on the mind these days, join the green thumb club. Reports show an increasing number of us — particularly young folks — are getting their hands in the dirt and growing their own these days. Blame it on the sky high prices at the grocery store, a desire to increase self sufficiency, or just a love of plants. As you mull over garden-adjacent topics like the pH of your soil, how to companion plant, and if seeds ever expire, trellises are another important consideration for a healthy garden.

In basic terms, a trellis is any sort of structure that provides support for certain varieties of climbing plants — they can include pricey, store bought contraptions or simple DIY structures built from repurposed materials. Their basic function is the same — and that's to keep climbing plants — like cucumbers, certain varieties of beans, most tomatoes, and sugar snap peas — growing healthily, and vertically. Not sure if a plant needs a trellis? Give it a Google or ask nursery staff to clarify.

When needed, proper use of trellises make all the difference in growing healthy varieties of plants that naturally climb, sprawl, or flop over when left to their own devices. In addition to keeping plants tidy and maximizing space so sprawling plants don't encroach onto each other's space, trellises are important for giving plants ideal growing condition, improving air flow, and keeping plants off the ground and away from pests, soil-born diseases, and fungi.