Why Vegetarians Should Avoid Eating At Crumbl

Since opening its first store in Utah in 2017, Crumbl has been a dessert sensation known for its massive, extra-chewy chocolate chip cookies. The menu is ever-evolving with a new rotation of truly creative concepts each week, but somehow, a certified vegetarian cookie isn't one of them. Many of Crumbl's desserts and cookies contain glycerin and, to a lesser degree, gelatin, which rules out these options for people following vegetarian, vegan, halal, and kosher diets. Gelatin is most often derived from pigs and cows, and glycerin, while often plant-derived, can be made from animals as well. These ingredients are different from eggs and dairy because gelatin and glycerin are made directly from tissues and fats in the carcass.

Some Crumbl flavors, like the milk chocolate chip cookie, don't have any meat derivatives in the ingredients list. On the other hand, the Mallow Creme ft. Lucky Charms cookie is made with both glycerin and gelatin. The latter ingredient stabilizes the texture of marshmallow frosting and toppings, meaning any cookie you encounter with marshmallow (or gummies) likely contains gelatin — something to keep in mind.

In an X, formerly Twitter post, Crumbl stated, "We currently do not offer keto, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, sugar-free or kosher options as a consistent part of our menu. Since Crumbl is an open-kitchen concept, cross-contamination is always a possibility." It's entirely possible Crumbl puts out vegetarian options in the rotation, but it's a gamble. Diners who need a hard confirmation on ingredient sourcing will have to either contact customer service directly or avoid the establishment until further notice.