The Costco Kirkland Signature Soup You May Want To Skip

Costco has many amazing pre-made foods that you absolutely should grab on your next shopping trip. However, while you can find many wonderful things at Costco, there are still some items you might want to think twice about. In this instance, we're talking about Kirkland Signature Lobster Bisque.

Like the frozen foods you should avoid at Costco, the brand's lobster bisque has racked up plenty of lackluster reviews, with one Redditor even calling it "offensively bad." Some of the most common complaints are that the broth is bland and there's little to no meat in it. In its defense, lobster bisque isn't necessarily known for containing a lot of meat, though it certainly can. Technically, a bisque is defined as being made from the shells of lobster and sometimes other crustaceans, which are what give it flavor. Unfortunately, a lack of flavor seems to be one of the most reported issues with this Kirkland soup, with more than a few people saying they had to make additions to enjoy it.

Now, we've tried Kirkland Signature Lobster Bisque for ourselves, and honestly, while it's certainly not the greatest you can find, it isn't beyond saving. In our experience, without doctoring, the flavor does leave a bit to be desired, and it does have a distinctively fishy smell, which might not be everyone's cup of tea. However, with a few additions, it's possible to make this seafood bisque tastier. It's up to you whether or not you want to take a chance on it.