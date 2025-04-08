The Costco Product Shoppers Think Has Seriously Gone Down In Quality

Costco is the land of big and bulk. The warehouse retailer is a legendary one-stop shop for everything from 27-pound tubs of mac and cheese to shiny diamond rings. Members love to visit Costco's food court for a chicken bake or one of its Kirkland brand hot dogs and soda combos. In fact, items sold under the retailer's house brand consistently rank among their favorite finds. One product that has developed a bit of a cult-like following over the years is Kirkland Signature bacon. Four, one-pound packages of these sweet and savory breakfast strips is a deal that shoppers don't want to pass up.

However, according to some members, the quality of this longtime favorite has gradually declined over time. Costco members took to Reddit to express their displeasure with the bacon's lack of thickness, which causes it to easily fall apart before it ever makes its way to a frying pan. As one Redditor shared, "I gave them the benefit of the doubt 3 months ago that maybe i got a bad batch. But I've bought their bacon 3 more times since then and every batch has been like this. So paper thin I can't even hold it up without it falling apart." This comment opened the floodgates for others to follow.