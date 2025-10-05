Why A Thrifted Punch Bowl May Be Your Next Fancy Plant Upgrade
Serious thrifters know; there's only so much room in your cabinets or china cabinet to house all your thrifted cookware treasures. When you've got more dishware than you could use in a lifetime, but still can't turn down a gorgeous vintage find, it's time to find alternative uses for your collection. Like, as planters.
One less obvious but totally genius use for that vintage punch bowl outside of its intended purpose of serving drinks is to house your plant babies. Planters can cost a pretty penny, and there's no need to spring for new ones when the thrift store is already teeming with what you need. A punch bowl makes a striking centerpiece statement, especially when placed in the center of a dining table or a large island.
Choose a gut glass style one or, perhaps better still, since it hides the potting soil messiness, a silver punch bowl or one made from another opaque material. Such kitchen items can be too large to conveniently store and rarely if ever get dusted off and put to use at a party — but as a plant home, it can shine all year 'round. To make it ready for a houseplant, simply line your punch bowl with a layer of plastic so the dirt and wetness stays off the bowl itself, which may discolor or tarnish over time. Don't feel like getting your hands dirty or having to keep a plant alive? Stuff your punch bowl with faux flowers or plants for less mess and all of the wow factor.
Even imperfect punch bowls can be used as decor
When it comes to repurposing your punch bowl for plants, you can display most any greenery that fits comfortably within the confines of the bowl and suits your fancy! Use a plastic liner to keep things neat, or set a smaller planter or pot within the punch bowl. This latter option also makes it easy to lift out the plant for watering. Otherwise, pack your vessel with potting soil and water and care for your houseplant based on its needs.
Ferns, pothos, or easy-to-maintain succulents and cacti all make striking choices. Pretty much any other common houseplant you might want in your kitchen or on a tabletop will also work. You can even fashion your vintage punchbowl into a hanging planter if that's more your style.
Another benefit to putting a punch bowl to use to hold foliage, not beverages, is that you don't have to worry about the food-safe quality of the glass or material. You'll find many vintage brands at thrift stores that hold their value and are totally safe to eat and drink from without a second thought — like a good cast iron or a timeless set of Libbey glasses. However, some dishware can be hiding lead or other unwanted materials, so you may be better safe than sorry using some thrift finds as decor or plant holders. Spot a thrift store bowl that's gorgeous or sentimental but a little dinged up or chipped or cracked? A plant won't mind.