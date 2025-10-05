Why A Thrifted Punch Bowl May Be Your Next Fancy Plant Upgrade

Serious thrifters know; there's only so much room in your cabinets or china cabinet to house all your thrifted cookware treasures. When you've got more dishware than you could use in a lifetime, but still can't turn down a gorgeous vintage find, it's time to find alternative uses for your collection. Like, as planters.

One less obvious but totally genius use for that vintage punch bowl outside of its intended purpose of serving drinks is to house your plant babies. Planters can cost a pretty penny, and there's no need to spring for new ones when the thrift store is already teeming with what you need. A punch bowl makes a striking centerpiece statement, especially when placed in the center of a dining table or a large island.

Choose a gut glass style one or, perhaps better still, since it hides the potting soil messiness, a silver punch bowl or one made from another opaque material. Such kitchen items can be too large to conveniently store and rarely if ever get dusted off and put to use at a party — but as a plant home, it can shine all year 'round. To make it ready for a houseplant, simply line your punch bowl with a layer of plastic so the dirt and wetness stays off the bowl itself, which may discolor or tarnish over time. Don't feel like getting your hands dirty or having to keep a plant alive? Stuff your punch bowl with faux flowers or plants for less mess and all of the wow factor.