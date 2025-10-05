The Walmart+ Membership Perk That Scores You Free Fast Food (With A Catch)

These days, plenty of grocery stores have rewards programs, and big-box store Walmart is no exception. The program is known as Walmart+, and if you sign up, you get all kinds of perks, including easier returns at Walmart — but the benefits don't end there. Fast food fans might be pleased to know that Walmart+ has a partnership with Burger King, which means you get a few different Burger King perks, too. You just have to read the fine print.

If you have a Walmart+ membership, which costs $98 per year, then you can enjoy a free Burger King Whopper. You're eligible for one free Whopper per quarter. There are some catches, though. The offer is only available in the contiguous United States, so you cannot redeem it in Alaska or Hawaii. Also, you have to sign in to your BK Royal Perks account through the link via your Walmart+ account (you have to link the accounts in order for Burger King to know you're a Walmart+ member). The offer is available both digitally and in-store, and the store associate will have to confirm your BK Royal Perks ID.