The Walmart+ Membership Perk That Scores You Free Fast Food (With A Catch)
These days, plenty of grocery stores have rewards programs, and big-box store Walmart is no exception. The program is known as Walmart+, and if you sign up, you get all kinds of perks, including easier returns at Walmart — but the benefits don't end there. Fast food fans might be pleased to know that Walmart+ has a partnership with Burger King, which means you get a few different Burger King perks, too. You just have to read the fine print.
If you have a Walmart+ membership, which costs $98 per year, then you can enjoy a free Burger King Whopper. You're eligible for one free Whopper per quarter. There are some catches, though. The offer is only available in the contiguous United States, so you cannot redeem it in Alaska or Hawaii. Also, you have to sign in to your BK Royal Perks account through the link via your Walmart+ account (you have to link the accounts in order for Burger King to know you're a Walmart+ member). The offer is available both digitally and in-store, and the store associate will have to confirm your BK Royal Perks ID.
Your Walmart+ membership also gets you discounted Burger King
In addition to the quarterly free Whopper, those with a Walmart+ membership can enjoy 25% off any digital Burger King order every day — not just once per quarter. So, if you order online or through Burger King's Fast Food app, the discount applies. You still need to sign into your BK Royal Perks account through your Walmart+ account, and once you do, you should be able to select the "25% off BK" perk in the app's "Offers" tab.
Walmart first launched the dining partnership with Burger King back in 2024, making it one of the largest grocery chains (though Walmart offers much more than groceries) to partner with a separate restaurant. "We consistently strive to offer benefits that focus on our members, aligning with our commitment to deliver undeniable value and convenience," Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, said in a press release at the time. For frequent Walmart shoppers, the Walmart+ membership fee is likely worth the investment, though it depends how much you spend.