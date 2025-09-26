This Walmart+ Membership Perk Makes Returning Items So Much Easier
If you've ever had to return something at Walmart, you know what a nightmare it is. The customer service line is usually long even at quiet times, and forget it if you have to return something on the weekend or after the holidays. If returns are the bane of your existence, upgrading your Walmart+ membership to become an InHome member may be worth it. With this type of membership, you can have returns picked up from your house by a Walmart associate who takes it back to the store for a refund.
If you haven't heard of InHome membership, it's a delivery service upgrade where Walmart associates will deliver your order exactly where you want it. That means instead of a package tossed somewhere outside on your doorstep, you can request Walmart orders to be delivered by local employees of the store to your garage, inside your kitchen, or even placed in your fridge. It's also a good way to avoid the worst day of the week to buy groceries at Walmart. Plus, there are no additional tips or fees required in order to have deliveries or pick-ups when you're an InHome member. Returning an item to the store is pretty straightforward to do as well. You schedule it via your online Walmart account. Like any return, you just need to go into orders and select the item you would like to return, then select "Return via InHome" and a Walmart associate will come get your item.
What you get with InHome membership
A number of large retailers offer memberships, and the differences between each can be overwhelming. For instance, you may be deciding between Walmart Plus versus Costco, and which membership has the best benefits. While there's an app that unlocks Costco delivery even if you don't have a membership, the InHome membership is only open to those with a Walmart+ membership. However, you can order with your InHome delivery membership as much as you like without any additional fees. Plus, you have payment choices for membership. You can pay $40 a year annually for InHome, which is in addition to the Walmart+ yearly fee of $98. Another option is to pay monthly. With the monthly payment structure, it costs $7 per month, which comes out to $19.95 per month total if you also pay for Walmart+ monthly. There are also rules surrounding InHome membership to consider. InHome delivery time slots are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., so you do have to plan ahead, and order before 10 a.m. for the afternoon slot. If your order is under $35, you'll have to pay an order fee of $6.99.
But what's extra useful is that you don't have to be home if you want your order delivered to your garage or kitchen. InHome deliveries are "compatible" with some smart garage devices and keypad devices, and associates lose access to any codes after your delivery is completed. Since the first month of membership is a free trial, there's no harm trying out InHome.