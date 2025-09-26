This Walmart+ Membership Perk Makes Returning Items So Much Easier

If you've ever had to return something at Walmart, you know what a nightmare it is. The customer service line is usually long even at quiet times, and forget it if you have to return something on the weekend or after the holidays. If returns are the bane of your existence, upgrading your Walmart+ membership to become an InHome member may be worth it. With this type of membership, you can have returns picked up from your house by a Walmart associate who takes it back to the store for a refund.

If you haven't heard of InHome membership, it's a delivery service upgrade where Walmart associates will deliver your order exactly where you want it. That means instead of a package tossed somewhere outside on your doorstep, you can request Walmart orders to be delivered by local employees of the store to your garage, inside your kitchen, or even placed in your fridge. It's also a good way to avoid the worst day of the week to buy groceries at Walmart. Plus, there are no additional tips or fees required in order to have deliveries or pick-ups when you're an InHome member. Returning an item to the store is pretty straightforward to do as well. You schedule it via your online Walmart account. Like any return, you just need to go into orders and select the item you would like to return, then select "Return via InHome" and a Walmart associate will come get your item.