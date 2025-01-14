One Of The Most Important Things To Know About Burger King's Fast Food App

Burger King (Hungry Jack's if you're down under) is one of the most recognizable fast food restaurants in the world, and it's well-known as the "Home of the Whopper." If you're a fan of this restaurant, chances are you've downloaded the Burger King app, which allows customers to earn rewards known as Crowns when they make a purchase. These Crowns can stack up fast, and you earn 10 for every $1 you spend. However, if you, like many people, tend to gloss over the fine print, you might not know that these Crowns do have an expiration date.

According to the Royal Perks terms and conditions, beginning on July 1, 2023, Crowns expire after six months — on the first day of the seventh month. Previously, you could indefinitely extend the lifespan of Crowns by visiting any location and making a purchase. Now, regardless of purchases, all points have an expiration date. However, Burger King did provide a year-long grace period for Crowns earned before July 1, 2023, so they would last until July 2024.

So, if you earned Crowns on August 27, 2024, they would expire on March 1, 2025. All expirations land on the first day of the month, so it doesn't matter when in a specific month they are earned. Fortunately, it's really easy to use your Crowns before you lose them because they can be redeemed for a ton of free stuff (like some of the best fast food chicken nuggets around).