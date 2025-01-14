One Of The Most Important Things To Know About Burger King's Fast Food App
Burger King (Hungry Jack's if you're down under) is one of the most recognizable fast food restaurants in the world, and it's well-known as the "Home of the Whopper." If you're a fan of this restaurant, chances are you've downloaded the Burger King app, which allows customers to earn rewards known as Crowns when they make a purchase. These Crowns can stack up fast, and you earn 10 for every $1 you spend. However, if you, like many people, tend to gloss over the fine print, you might not know that these Crowns do have an expiration date.
According to the Royal Perks terms and conditions, beginning on July 1, 2023, Crowns expire after six months — on the first day of the seventh month. Previously, you could indefinitely extend the lifespan of Crowns by visiting any location and making a purchase. Now, regardless of purchases, all points have an expiration date. However, Burger King did provide a year-long grace period for Crowns earned before July 1, 2023, so they would last until July 2024.
So, if you earned Crowns on August 27, 2024, they would expire on March 1, 2025. All expirations land on the first day of the month, so it doesn't matter when in a specific month they are earned. Fortunately, it's really easy to use your Crowns before you lose them because they can be redeemed for a ton of free stuff (like some of the best fast food chicken nuggets around).
How to get the most out of Burger King Crowns
Burger King Crowns might expire, but thankfully, there are a ton of menu items for which you can redeem them, before they're lost. Burger King rewards work by using a tiered system. The first tier of items costs 250 Crowns; and the second 400; which continues to 550, 750, and 1000; with tier six covering 1400 Crowns or more. While you can redeem Crowns for big items like the Double Whopper on tier six, the lower tiers are nothing to turn your nose up at. The first tier is filled with things like cheeseburgers, 4-piece nuggets, small frozen drinks, and fries — all of which you can easily make a meal. Likewise, the second tier boasts freebies like the Whopper Jr., 8-piece nuggets, chicken fries, and a slice of Hershey's Sundae Pie.
When you're earning 10 points for every dollar you spend, it's really easy to unlock some of the lower-tiered items on Burger King's reward list — and they make a great free addition to any meal if you eat at BK often. Alternatively, you could also save up and splurge on a bunch of high-tiered goodies right before your points expire. The ability to easily unlock all these food perks is one reason why the Burger King app remains one of the fast food apps worth using, even if the points do eventually expire.