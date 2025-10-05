The 1970s Fast Food Fish Sandwich That Couldn't Keep Up With Competitors
When most people hear "iconic fast food fish sandwich," the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish (first released in the 1960s) likely comes to mind. However, there's another fish sandwich that was released around the same era by one of Mickey D's biggest competitors, Burger King. Originally called the Whaler, it didn't necessarily hit as big with customers as the popular Filet-O-Fish, but it had its fans.
The creation of fish sandwiches at fast food restaurants during the 1960s and '70s is largely rooted in religious practices. The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish came out in 1962, developed by a Cincinnati franchise owner who wanted to provide an option to the local Catholic population in the area who abstained from meat during obligatory fasting days. The Filet-O-Fish became a massive hit, so in an effort to stay in the game and offer a fish sandwich during Lent, Burger King developed its own version.
The Whaler first appeared at a specific Burger King franchise in the late 1960s, not too long after the Filet-O-Fish appeared, and was widely available in the '70s. It featured a square patty of breaded white fish, tartar, and lettuce on a toasted bun. The difference between the Filet-O-Fish and the Whaler was mainly the size, with the Whaler being significantly larger. This is evident in a 1983 Burger King commercial that quite plainly compared its large fish sandwich (which "doesn't get swallowed up by the bun like some others do") to the smaller Filet-O-Fish (via YouTube).
What happened to the Whaler
The name "the Whaler" was likely meant to convey how hefty the sandwich was, similar to the Whopper. However, Burger King decided to rename it in the '90s. One might conjecture that the brand was trying to distance itself from the controversy surrounding commercial whaling during the time. In 1986, the International Whaling Commission banned commercial whaling; however, some countries continued the practice, spurring Greenpeace protests around the world.
While it's hard to say whether the name change bothered many people, the rebranding of Burger King's fish sandwich didn't necessarily give it an edge over its biggest competitor. Perhaps it was because the new name, "Ocean Catch Fish Filet," didn't have the ring to it that "Filet-O-Fish" did, or maybe because the bun was changed. BK's fish sandwich has undergone several changes over the years, at one point being called the Longfish Sandwich, which was made on a sub-style bun.
Today, the fast food giant continues to alter its fish sandwich to stay relevant in the fast food market. In recent years, Burger King has offered the Big Fish Sandwich, which features an Alaskan Pollock panko-crusted fillet topped with pickles, sweet tartar sauce, and lettuce on a toasted potato bun. In the past, customers have enjoyed a limited-time spicy version called the Fiery Big Fish sandwich, which included a fiery glaze on the fillet.