The 1970s Fast Food Fish Sandwich That Couldn't Keep Up With Competitors

When most people hear "iconic fast food fish sandwich," the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish (first released in the 1960s) likely comes to mind. However, there's another fish sandwich that was released around the same era by one of Mickey D's biggest competitors, Burger King. Originally called the Whaler, it didn't necessarily hit as big with customers as the popular Filet-O-Fish, but it had its fans.

The creation of fish sandwiches at fast food restaurants during the 1960s and '70s is largely rooted in religious practices. The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish came out in 1962, developed by a Cincinnati franchise owner who wanted to provide an option to the local Catholic population in the area who abstained from meat during obligatory fasting days. The Filet-O-Fish became a massive hit, so in an effort to stay in the game and offer a fish sandwich during Lent, Burger King developed its own version.

The Whaler first appeared at a specific Burger King franchise in the late 1960s, not too long after the Filet-O-Fish appeared, and was widely available in the '70s. It featured a square patty of breaded white fish, tartar, and lettuce on a toasted bun. The difference between the Filet-O-Fish and the Whaler was mainly the size, with the Whaler being significantly larger. This is evident in a 1983 Burger King commercial that quite plainly compared its large fish sandwich (which "doesn't get swallowed up by the bun like some others do") to the smaller Filet-O-Fish (via YouTube).