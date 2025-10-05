How These Midwest Brothers Achieved The World's Largest Grilled Cheese Sandwich Record

Grilled cheese is a classic American sandwich, easily winning over people's hearts and bellies more than peanut butter and jelly, according to a survey by Talker Research. The indulgent dish has seen its fair share of unique interpretations, from Five Guys' flipped sesame seed bun featuring perfectly runny American cheese to the fancy fusion food take served at Beauty & Essex in New York: the grilled cheese, smoked bacon, and tomato soup dumplings that hit the holy trifecta of comfort food. But safe to say, nothing could've prepared cheese enthusiasts for the world's largest grilled cheese created by Midwest brothers Iggy and Exodus Chaudhry.

This shockingly large sandwich weighed in at just over 418 pounds, 21% of which was pure, cheesy goodness, making it a prime example of a Guinness World Record that took food to ridiculous extremes. Measuring 10 feet and 10.7 inches long by 6 feet and 2.4 inches wide, the monstrous grilled cheese made it into the record book in October 2023. What makes the enormous feat even more impressive is that the Chaudhry brothers behind it were only 10 and 11 years old at the time, although they did have help from a team of people.

And it wasn't all for show either, nor was it just for the sake of shock value. The brothers took advantage of the moment to set up a fundraiser for food banks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Leftover slices were also donated to local food banks.