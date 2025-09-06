10 Guinness World Records That Took Food To Ridiculous Extremes

This one may be one of the longest-running record attempts because it began in 1972 and was set on March 15, 2025. Don Gorske has eaten 35,000 Big Macs since 1972 to set the record for Most Big Mac Burgers Eaten in a Lifetime. He says he first got the idea when he saw the Guinness World Record book back in 1970 and thought that, since he ate burgers every day, he could set a record for that. And set one he did, first achieving the record in 1999 and expanding it ever since. He's even said he now keeps some Big Macs in the freezer in case there's a blizzard and McDonald's isn't open.

Gorske has tried other burgers but simply prefers the Big Mac. He said in an interview with The Guardian in March 2025 that his cholesterol and other numbers are normal, even though he eats two Big Macs a day. He's also become such a fixture at McDonald's that the location closest to his home has a booth with his name and photo on it. However, he remains down to earth and advises people not to try for his record. That's not because he doesn't want the challenge; it's because, as he said in the Guardian interview, you'd have to eat two Big Macs a day for 50 years, and that he could set the record because he was already eating the burgers anyway.