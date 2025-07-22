How A Little Pressure Creates The Ultimate Crispy Grilled Cheese

Pressing down on the bread is one easy method to crunch things up, but it all starts with the bread itself; avoid anything too doughy or fluffy, like fresh-baked sourdough or focaccia. If possible, slice the bread yourself, and keep it pretty thin, or just use classic white sandwich bread. If you're serious about a crispy grilled cheese, then add the bread to the grill pan before you even top it with cheese, allowing the inside of each piece of bread to toast for a bit. Add the cheese to the sandwich, and then cook the outside of the bread as usual for a sandwich that has firm bread on both sides of each slice.

Coat the bread generously with butter — or swap it out for mayonnaise for rich flavor — before cooking it. This is what helps build that crispy exterior. You don't want to unevenly coat the bread, or you could end up with part of the grilled cheese perfectly cooked and the other part just dry and burnt. And for the best crisp, let the cheese poke out from the sides of the bread. It will fall onto the pan as it melts, creating just a small amount of fried cheese on the outside of the sandwich — and everyone knows that's the best part.