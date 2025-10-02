The Chain Restaurant That Sells The Most Chicken Every Year (And Why It's So Successful)

Chicken sandwiches have been consistently gaining popularity with diners. According to The Atlantic, consumption of fried chicken sandwiches increased by about 19% between 2019 and 2024, with 2,800 chicken-centric casual and fast food locations opening during that period. Out of these restaurants, Chick-fil-A is currently the most prolific seller of chicken. In 2024, the fast-casual franchise sold $7.49 million average unit volumes (AUVs) of chicken at its 3,109 locations, followed by Raising Cane's ($6.56 million) and Jollibee ($4.44 million) (via Nation's Restaurant News).

Understanding the Chick-fil-A business model, as well as the difference between a franchise and a chain, will help you to grasp the chicken spot's success. Franchises operate using a structure that allows individual owners to run a restaurant, though the amount of autonomy they have can vary by the restaurant's brand. Chains, however, are typically all owned by one corporation. There are some gray areas within these categories, and Chick-fil-A utilizes an innovative franchising model, along with training in the best management practices, which have helped it grow and become so successful.