The Chain Restaurant That Sells The Most Chicken Every Year (And Why It's So Successful)
Chicken sandwiches have been consistently gaining popularity with diners. According to The Atlantic, consumption of fried chicken sandwiches increased by about 19% between 2019 and 2024, with 2,800 chicken-centric casual and fast food locations opening during that period. Out of these restaurants, Chick-fil-A is currently the most prolific seller of chicken. In 2024, the fast-casual franchise sold $7.49 million average unit volumes (AUVs) of chicken at its 3,109 locations, followed by Raising Cane's ($6.56 million) and Jollibee ($4.44 million) (via Nation's Restaurant News).
Understanding the Chick-fil-A business model, as well as the difference between a franchise and a chain, will help you to grasp the chicken spot's success. Franchises operate using a structure that allows individual owners to run a restaurant, though the amount of autonomy they have can vary by the restaurant's brand. Chains, however, are typically all owned by one corporation. There are some gray areas within these categories, and Chick-fil-A utilizes an innovative franchising model, along with training in the best management practices, which have helped it grow and become so successful.
Foundations of Chick-fil-A's successful business model
A unique aspect of Chick-fil-A's business model is that it's inexpensive to open a restaurant compared to other franchises; in fact, it only costs $10,000. The company covers the cost of the building and equipment because Chick-fil-A retains ownership, while the franchisee runs the business.
Chick-fil-A conducts a rigorous selection process for people who apply to run a franchise, looking for restaurant experience and alignment with company values. Once accepted, the company requires comprehensive training and on-the-job experiences to help a franchisee master the daily operations of running a restaurant.
It's also important to note that Chick-fil-A is so popular because of its great food, including its special spice mix that gives its chicken such an iconic flavor. Though the exact recipe hasn't been published, it features paprika, black pepper, and mustard powder, among other spices. The chicken is thought to be brined to absorb abundant flavor, is breaded, then uniquely cooked in a pressure fryer, making it juicy and tender. The result is a smoky, slightly spicy, and tangy chicken with a crunchy texture that has grown a dedicated following and helped the company flourish.