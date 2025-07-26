Why It's So Inexpensive To Open Your Own Chick-Fil-A Franchise

Drive-thru lines alone show that owning a fast food franchise can be super profitable. That being said, purchasing your own Wendy's, Taco Bell, Sonic, or KFC requires a serious financial commitment. Some fast food giants require franchise applicants to have a net worth of more than a million dollars before their application will even be considered (Wendy's requires that applicants have a net worth of $1 million to get started with only the application process). Many would-be restaurant franchisees shy away from this career move due to steep initial investment requirements.

Chick-fil-A, however, is different. The corporation allows franchisees to purchase and run one of their chicken franchises for just $10,000, and doesn't have a net worth requirement, meaning anyone who can cough up $10 grand can apply. But what's the difference between Chick-fil-A and other franchises that creates such a stark contrast in start-up fees?

Chick-fil-A covers almost the entire cost of opening a new restaurant. In most other franchises, the franchisee is responsible for getting the restaurant up and running — using funds from their own pockets. For comparison's sake, it's rumored that it costs between $1.2 million and $3.5 million to open a Sonic. Opening a Wendy's can run franchise owners between $2 million and $3.5 million, and opening costs for a Jack in the Box restaurant can cost between $1.5 million and $3.3 million.