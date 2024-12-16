Chain Vs Franchise Restaurants: What's The Difference?

Whether you're a connoisseur of the cheapest fast food restaurants or prefer frequenting places like the Boston Market and Texas Roadhouse, you're probably familiar with the concept of chain restaurants. But what most people don't know is that they're different from franchises. Although the terms are often used interchangeably, there are a few significant differences between the two. Most notably, who owns individual locations and is responsible for maintaining their day-to-day operations.

A chain restaurant like Shake Shack and In-N-Out Burger is owned by a singular company, and it doesn't allow outside entities to open locations under its brand name. On the other hand, franchises like McDonald's and Taco Bell allow individuals with the right qualifications to open locations using the name and products, but the franchisee is responsible for the cost of operations.

Both business models have pros and cons, and whether or not a brand decides to become a franchise depends mainly on its overall business strategy. Franchising can be risky, as a location can fail under bad management and reflect poorly on the brand. However, franchising can also help a brand expand its coverage and shift some of the cost of operating from the leading company to individual franchisees.