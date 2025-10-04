Why You Should Absolutely Never Freeze Sushi For Later

Sushi is quintessentially delicious because of its fresh ingredients, which is how fish — raw or otherwise — should typically be eaten. While fish that's purchased frozen and stored correctly can retain a good amount of its flavor and consistency once cooked, this is not the case when it is folded into sushi and stored in the freezer. "As with all other proteins, freezing and thawing any fish processed for sushi will significantly compromise the quality," said Hideto Sugimoto, SVP of supply chain and menu development at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, which boasts 81 locations in the United States, in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound.

Sure, storing food in the freezer can help significantly increase its shelf life. However, there's not much point to it if the food loses much of what makes it tasty. Unfortunately, this is the case with freezing sushi for later, and even the best maki sushi rolls will turn mushy when subjected to sub-zero temperatures. "It's worth noting that many proteins used for reasonable and convenient sushi are already single or twice frozen items," Sugimoto said. "To freeze the item again would bring down the quality. It loses the flavor and feels more watery." Because certain sushi ingredients fare better than others in the freezer, if you really have to store this iconic Japanese dish for later, look closely at its components and how they have been processed to gauge how much they might degrade when frozen.