Julia Child's Trick For Lighter, Fluffier Pumpkin Pie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Julia Child's name is often synonymous with culinary excellence, and it's no surprise that she has a few go-to pumpkin pie tricks that will take your autumn dessert to the next level. The chef's Fluffy Pumpkin Pie recipe wasn't actually her own — it belonged to her Aunt Helen, and it was first printed in a 1982 Parade magazine (Child was the publication's food editor at the time). She then released the recipe in "The Way to Cook," published in 1989. Her tried-and-true method for creating a fluffy pumpkin pie takes a bit of extra work, but it's worth it.

Child swore by separating the egg yolks and whites during the mixing process, and the secret for whipping fluffier egg whites couldn't be easier. She split the egg whites from the yolks while they were still cold, whipped the whites separately, and then carefully folded them back into the pie filling before adding them to her crust-lined pan. After the whites were whipped, Child mixed a quarter of the egg white and salt mixture into the other wet ingredients, followed by folding in the remaining egg whites.

This technique offers a lighter bite compared to the denser texture of a standard pumpkin pie recipe, which may not separate the egg yolks and whites. When baking Child's signature Thanksgiving dish, think about topping the pumpkin pie with a fluffy meringue if you have extra egg whites on hand. The result is a super-fluffy, airy pumpkin pie.