Duff Goldman's Secret To Fluffier Egg Whites Couldn't Be Easier

Egg whites can be tricky to work with in any recipe — too thick, too runny, difficult to mix with other ingredients, etc. So, you're wise to take every egg white advantage you can. It turns out the age of your eggs does make a difference when whipping them. You'll actually get more volume from thinner (i.e., older, but still fresh) whites. While it may not make much of a difference in an egg white scramble, you generally want your egg whites at room temperature when baking.

To get perfectly fluffy egg whites every time, Food Network star Duff Goldman tells People, "If you know you'll be baking, place your eggs on the counter the night before. At room temperature they won't seize up when mixed with the butter, and egg whites whip up fluffier."

Goldman first came to fame on Food Network's "Ace of Cakes," and has since gone on to be a best-selling author and regular judge on the network, so we can probably trust him on the subject. However, maybe take it with a grain of salt. Goldman's advice goes against the USDA's recommendation for how long you can safely leave eggs out at room temperature. The USDA says just two hours max, unrefrigerated. So, if you don't want to leave your eggs out overnight, what are some other ways to bring them to room temp more quickly, and why do it at all?