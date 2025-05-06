These Store-Bought Espresso Beans Are An Insult To Coffee

Before they're shipped to the roaster, coffee and espresso beans are essentially the same. It's during the roasting process that they diverge. While beans destined for drip or French press coffee makers, for example, are often roasted with a goal of maintaining the unique flavors inherent to the beans, espresso roasts are generally calibrated to create a more robust, uniform flavor profile. So if you're making espresso at home, whether it's with a fancy machine or a stovetop Moka pot, there's a reason to grab a bag of beans labeled "espresso" next time you're shopping for coffee.

While you may already have a favorite local roaster (and this is a plus if you want to raise the standard of your homemade double shot), there's no denying it can be cheaper to purchase coffee from a nationally available brand. Chowhound ranked eight store-bought espresso beans to help you make the best decision. While some, notably Peet's, whose Off the Grid blend was ranked No. 1, were praised for their complex and pleasant flavor profiles, others were considered overly bitter, astringent, and even rubbery. Yuck. The worst of these offenders was Death Wish Coffee Co.'s espresso roast, which was judged to be so bitter that only an "obscene" amount of cream and sugar might possibly save it. While espresso roasts are often on the darker side, Death Wish's blend is roasted as dark as they come. And unfortunately, that "roasty" flavor overwhelmed anything else.