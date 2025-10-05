This Aldi Ice Cream Might Just Be The Perfect Ben & Jerry's Copycat

Ben & Jerry's is an ice cream brand that is always reliable, with an impressive variety of flavors to choose from and a delicious, quality product. Some of its wild flavors can be hard to replicate, but Aldi may have a dupe for one of Ben & Jerry's popular flavors. Customers have found that Aldi's Specially Selected Caramel Cone ice cream is quite similar to Ben & Jerry's Stephen Colbert's AmeriCone Dream flavor. The AmeriCone Dream ice cream is a vanilla-based ice cream with fudge-covered waffle cone pieces and a caramel swirl. Aldi's ice cream has a caramel base, but has the same fudge-covered waffle cone pieces and caramel throughout. While the ice cream flavors may be slightly different, customers say Aldi has copied this flavor almost exactly.

Aldi is known for its many product dupes, and this ice cream needs to be added to the list. The Specially Selected brand from Aldi is popular among customers, and many claim it's even better than the regular Aldi brand. The AmeriCone Dream flavor has long been a popular option from Ben & Jerry's, but it seems as though Aldi may be giving the sweet treat a run for its money. "Don't buy the caramel one unless you want to eat an entire pint of ice cream in one sitting," one Reddit user commented on a post about the ice cream. It looks like Ben & Jerry's has some major competition.