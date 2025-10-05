No More Soggy, Slimy Mushrooms: Store Them Like This

Mushrooms are flavor and texture goldmines, oozing umami goodness and a meaty bite. The right mushroom can add heft to light dishes and delicate nuttiness to rich dishes, making it a versatile kitchen fixture. The key to both storing and cooking this edible fungi correctly is understanding how its moisture content changes over time. In fact, you can learn a lot about how to store mushrooms from the best way to cook them. When fresh mushrooms cook, they release a large amount of liquid, and only then do they start taking on flavor and browning. One of the worst things you can do is let the mushrooms simmer on low heat in their jus, essentially boiling them into rubbery, flavorless nubs. Instead, the heat must be cranked up so the water is released and allowed to evaporate quickly.

Similarly, the key to storing fresh mushrooms correctly is inherently linked to letting moisture escape. Fresh mushrooms are over 90% water; when stored, they begin to sweat and release this moisture. An airtight plastic bag causes this moisture to slowly build up. As with cooking, mushrooms sitting in moisture (unless the moisture is a flavorful sauce or glaze) is never a good thing. Sitting in a plastic bag with no outlet for the moisture turns the fungi slimy, which is one of the surest signs that the mushrooms have gone bad. Instead, they must be stored in an unwaxed paper bag, which helps avoid moisture build-up. It's also important that the mushrooms don't dry out, so don't leave the bag open. Instead, let the paper from the bag absorb excess moisture while retaining the freshness of the mushrooms and protecting them from drying out.