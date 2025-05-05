How To Preserve Fresh Mushrooms For A Shelf-Stable Pantry Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some people have a hobbit-like passion for mushrooms and discover ways to incorporate their earthy goodness into almost every meal. Although white button and portabello are among the most popular types of mushrooms found at your local grocery store, there exists approximately 2,200 different species of edible mushrooms. If savoring cultivated and wild mushrooms tickles your fur-covered toes, dehydrating them is a perfect way to stock your pantry with a rich variety that can last up to a year or more.

From mildly sweet oyster mushrooms and nutty, honeycombed morels to smoky, umami-rich shiitake and crunchy enoki, mushrooms possess a wide array of flavors and textures. Any fungi fan can tell you why dried mushrooms belong in your pantry, but selecting them fresh and dehydrating them yourself is a worthwhile effort for any true mushroom aficionado. Start by washing, drying and (sometimes) slicing fresh mushrooms to prepare them for drying. Thinner varieties like chanterelles can be dried whole, while thicker porcinis should be cut into ¼ inch slices. While food dehydrator machines are ideal, you can dry your mushrooms in the oven set at the lowest temperature, although you run the risk of actually baking the mushrooms which can compromise their quality.